LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

LPTH opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $664.82 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $9,028,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,728,968 shares in the company, valued at $31,983,504.96. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several near‑term EPS calls (Q3 2026 to ($0.02) from ($0.04); Q4 2026 to $0.00 from ($0.01)) and lifted FY2027 to ($0.01) from ($0.05), while reiterating a “Buy” rating and a $15 price target — a bullish signal for medium/longer‑term upside. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright raised several near‑term EPS calls (Q3 2026 to ($0.02) from ($0.04); Q4 2026 to $0.00 from ($0.01)) and lifted FY2027 to ($0.01) from ($0.05), while reiterating a “Buy” rating and a $15 price target — a bullish signal for medium/longer‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Independent outlets reported analyst upgrades that triggered a prior gap‑up in the stock (momentum that briefly pushed the shares higher). LightPath Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Independent outlets reported analyst upgrades that triggered a prior gap‑up in the stock (momentum that briefly pushed the shares higher). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces explained the recent ~8–9% rally and its drivers (analyst attention, improving near‑term estimates) but are descriptive rather than new fundamental news. AAII: Why LPTH is Up

Coverage pieces explained the recent ~8–9% rally and its drivers (analyst attention, improving near‑term estimates) but are descriptive rather than new fundamental news. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen moved LPTH to a “Hold” (an upgrade from their prior stance), contributing to the short‑term bullish narrative. Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen moved LPTH to a “Hold” (an upgrade from their prior stance), contributing to the short‑term bullish narrative. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upbeat items, HC Wainwright cut its FY2026 EPS forecast sharply (to ($0.26) from ($0.12)), signaling a worse near‑term profitability outlook that can justify profit‑taking and weigh on the stock until clearer revenue/margin momentum appears. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright FY2026 revision

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

