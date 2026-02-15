LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Trading Down 1.8%

LG Display stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. LG Display has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LG Display by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,826,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,973,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of LG Display by 114.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,826 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 12.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,510,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 161,409 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,862,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LG Display by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,755 shares during the period.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

