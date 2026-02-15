Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $20.68 Million in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 371,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,680,000. FB Financial accounts for 1.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.69% of FB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,674,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3,756.7% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 323,150 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 61.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 315,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after buying an additional 120,561 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in FB Financial by 9,775.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 229.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James Austin Mcpherson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $510,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,609.04. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:FBK opened at $58.96 on Friday. FB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation, through its banking subsidiary FirstBank, is a Tennessee-based bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial clients. Established to serve the banking needs of communities across the southeastern United States, the company’s core offerings include consumer and commercial deposit products, commercial lending, and mortgage services.

In addition to traditional checking and savings accounts, FB Financial’s service portfolio encompasses treasury and cash management, equipment financing, and letters of credit to support the working capital and expansion needs of business customers.

