Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161,353 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor comprises 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $104,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $48,702,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,955,000 after buying an additional 762,536 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,461,000 after buying an additional 692,041 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after buying an additional 525,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 8,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 98,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,815,200.50. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $731,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 61,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,185.60. This represents a 13.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 24,512 shares of company stock worth $1,994,508 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $97.63 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $108.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,883.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading set a $82.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

