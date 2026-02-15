Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 182,683 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the January 15th total of 112,343 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 120,557 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Land Securities Group Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of LDSCY stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $9.49.
Land Securities Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.0069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 412.0%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Land Securities Group Company Profile
Land Securities Group plc, commonly known as Landsec, is a leading UK-based real estate investment trust focused on commercial property development, investment and management. The company’s portfolio spans retail destinations, office buildings, leisure complexes and mixed-use urban schemes. Landsec leverages its in-house expertise in asset management, leasing and property operations to optimize occupancy and enhance the customer experience across its holdings.
Landsec’s core activities include the development of purpose-built office spaces designed to meet evolving tenant requirements, the repositioning of underperforming retail assets and the creation of destination leisure and entertainment districts.
