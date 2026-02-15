Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $409,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Lam Research by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.88.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts point to secular trends (AI, advanced nodes, foundry expansion) as drivers for Lam’s long‑term growth, supporting investor confidence in sustained demand for its etch and deposition tools. Analysts Cite Secular Trends For Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)’s Development

Analysts point to secular trends (AI, advanced nodes, foundry expansion) as drivers for Lam’s long‑term growth, supporting investor confidence in sustained demand for its etch and deposition tools. Positive Sentiment: Lam announced leadership changes and new partnerships aimed at positioning the company for next‑generation chip demand — a strategic move investors view as reinforcing execution and market share potential. Lam Research Reshapes Leadership And Partnerships For Next Generation Chip Demand

Lam announced leadership changes and new partnerships aimed at positioning the company for next‑generation chip demand — a strategic move investors view as reinforcing execution and market share potential. Neutral Sentiment: Published analyses asking whether Lam has a long runway for growth provide deeper context (valuation vs. growth opportunities) but don’t introduce new company‑specific catalysts. These pieces help frame investor debate rather than change fundamentals. Does Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Have a Long Runway for Growth?

Published analyses asking whether Lam has a long runway for growth provide deeper context (valuation vs. growth opportunities) but don’t introduce new company‑specific catalysts. These pieces help frame investor debate rather than change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for early February — data that appears erroneous and is unlikely to be a meaningful market signal. Treat the short‑interest items as noise until corrected data is released.

Short‑interest reports show “0 shares” and NaN changes for early February — data that appears erroneous and is unlikely to be a meaningful market signal. Treat the short‑interest items as noise until corrected data is released. Negative Sentiment: A headline reporting insider selling coincided with a short‑term price dip; insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if they’re routine or non‑indicative of company fundamentals. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 1.2% on Insider Selling

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $235.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $251.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.