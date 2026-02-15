Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 370,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,542,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,236,000 after buying an additional 333,093 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 77,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,737,000 after acquiring an additional 245,527 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,880. The trade was a 20.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,350.08. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,556 shares of company stock worth $6,419,730. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Key Synchrony Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.