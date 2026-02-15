Krilogy Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 480,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,103,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $201.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $205.48.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.