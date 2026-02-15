Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,922,000 after acquiring an additional 184,557 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $336.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 96.79%.

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 guidance and expects FFO above Street estimates, signaling confidence in leasing demand and rent growth — supportive for future cash flow and valuation. Press Release

Management raised FY‑2026 guidance and expects FFO above Street estimates, signaling confidence in leasing demand and rent growth — supportive for future cash flow and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong leasing, higher occupancy and is advancing its residential development pipeline while targeting near‑6% core FFO growth for 2026 — a strategic mix that can boost long‑term cash flow growth. MSN Article

Company reported strong leasing, higher occupancy and is advancing its residential development pipeline while targeting near‑6% core FFO growth for 2026 — a strategic mix that can boost long‑term cash flow growth. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared at $1.13 per share (annualized yield ~4.3%), supporting income investors and making the REIT more attractive to yield-seeking holders. (Company disclosure)

Quarterly dividend declared at $1.13 per share (annualized yield ~4.3%), supporting income investors and making the REIT more attractive to yield-seeking holders. (Company disclosure) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and comparisons are mixed — some writeups re-evaluate FRT vs. peers (e.g., NETSTREIT) and highlight differing analyst views; expect analyst revisions and commentary to drive short‑term trading. AAII Comparison

Analyst coverage and comparisons are mixed — some writeups re-evaluate FRT vs. peers (e.g., NETSTREIT) and highlight differing analyst views; expect analyst revisions and commentary to drive short‑term trading. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed on EPS/FFO: reported EPS and FFO slightly below consensus (FFO ≈ $1.84 vs. ~$1.86 estimate) and same‑store POI/comp growth showed signs of slowing — a potential near‑term headwind for sentiment and multiple expansion. Seeking Alpha

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.50 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

