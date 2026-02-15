Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Corteva by 118.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 93.7% during the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 209.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $74.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

