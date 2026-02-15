Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $62.00 price objective on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.96. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 1,098,748 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 65,822,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,351,305. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

Featured Stories

