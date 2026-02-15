Krilogy Financial LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,787,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $830,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,505 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,652,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after buying an additional 252,513 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,624,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,498,000 after buying an additional 1,834,659 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,355,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 351,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,896,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $481,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 173,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,374.74. The trade was a 9.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.