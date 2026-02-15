Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $615,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $14,576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,258,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,081,000 after purchasing an additional 574,189 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 389.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 276,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,923,630.04. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,097.40. The trade was a 31.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.