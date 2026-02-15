Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $507,000 in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,167,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,545,000 after buying an additional 594,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $432,201,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Aflac by 19.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,187,000 after acquiring an additional 385,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,768,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,662,000 after acquiring an additional 65,308 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,407,000 after acquiring an additional 163,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $89,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,298.75. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,056. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,656. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho set a $107.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $114.82 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $119.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

