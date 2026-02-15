Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Dover Corporation $DOV

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dover by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $488,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Dover by 417.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $346,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,544.94. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $501,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,294.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,757 shares of company stock worth $1,150,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑term and multi‑year EPS estimates for Dover (notably Q2/Q3 2026 and Q2 2027, and bumped FY2026 and FY2028 targets), implying slightly stronger earnings visibility that supports valuation and medium‑term growth expectations. Zacks estimates report

Zacks Research raised several near‑term and multi‑year EPS estimates for Dover (notably Q2/Q3 2026 and Q2 2027, and bumped FY2026 and FY2028 targets), implying slightly stronger earnings visibility that supports valuation and medium‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share (record Feb. 27; payable Mar. 13). The dividend underlines cash return discipline and can help attract income‑oriented investors. Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

The board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share (record Feb. 27; payable Mar. 13). The dividend underlines cash return discipline and can help attract income‑oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Street commentary remains constructive overall: several firms have nudged up price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings, providing support but not a clear catalyst for a re‑rating. Analyst coverage summary

Street commentary remains constructive overall: several firms have nudged up price targets or reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings, providing support but not a clear catalyst for a re‑rating. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares at roughly $230.77 on Feb. 11, trimming his stake by ~15% — which some investors may view as near‑term profit taking. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing. Form 4 filing

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 target price on Dover in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $231.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.43. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

