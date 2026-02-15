Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,418 US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in US Foods by 303.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on US Foods and gave the company a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

US Foods Stock Down 2.0%

USFD opened at $99.92 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $102.13. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Key US Foods News

Here are the key news stories impacting US Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and strong profit metrics — US Foods reported $1.04 EPS vs. a $1.01 consensus and showed meaningful YoY improvement in net income and adjusted EBITDA, supporting the company’s profitability narrative. US Foods Q4 earnings / MarketBeat

Q4 EPS beat and strong profit metrics — US Foods reported $1.04 EPS vs. a $1.01 consensus and showed meaningful YoY improvement in net income and adjusted EBITDA, supporting the company’s profitability narrative. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance raised — Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at $4.696–$4.935, above the consensus (~$4.56), which supports longer‑term earnings upside. FY2026 guidance / Press Release

FY‑2026 EPS guidance raised — Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance at $4.696–$4.935, above the consensus (~$4.56), which supports longer‑term earnings upside. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price target upgrades — Citigroup raised its PT to $118 (Buy) and Wells Fargo to $110 (Overweight), signaling institutional confidence in upside from current levels. Benzinga: Analyst price target updates

Analyst price target upgrades — Citigroup raised its PT to $118 (Buy) and Wells Fargo to $110 (Overweight), signaling institutional confidence in upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary — Several transcripts, summaries and analyst notes are available (earnings call transcript, slide deck, and third‑party commentary), useful for drilling into unit/margin detail and channel trends. Seeking Alpha: Earnings presentation

Coverage and commentary — Several transcripts, summaries and analyst notes are available (earnings call transcript, slide deck, and third‑party commentary), useful for drilling into unit/margin detail and channel trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and softer top‑line outlook — Q4 revenue came in at $9.80B vs. ~$9.90B expected, and management’s FY revenue guidance ($41.0B–$41.8B) is below the consensus (~$42B). That top‑line softness is the likely driver of intra‑day weakness despite the EPS beat. Revenue miss / MarketBeat

US Foods Profile

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

