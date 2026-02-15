Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 134,115 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 171,039 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KMERF opened at $54.98 on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
Komercní banka, a.s. is one of the leading financial institutions in the Czech Republic, providing a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. As a universal bank, it offers deposit taking, lending, payment and cash management solutions, as well as trade finance, leasing and factoring services. The bank also delivers investment products, asset management and insurance services through its subsidiaries, catering to diverse client needs across multiple sectors.
The bank’s retail segment features online and branch-based banking services, including savings and current accounts, consumer loans, mortgages and payment cards.
