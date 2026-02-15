Knowles (NYSE:KN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Knowles alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KN

Knowles Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Insider Activity at Knowles

In related news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $85,766.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,319.60. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,987,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,593,305. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 241,051 shares of company stock worth $6,156,777 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $3,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.