Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Trading Up 6.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

KGC opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.74. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,960,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,682,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,887,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,345,000 after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,120,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,133,463,000 after purchasing an additional 707,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,025,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,646,000 after buying an additional 5,411,491 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.