Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Insider Patrick William George Miles Sells 94,300 Shares of Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) insider Patrick William George Miles sold 94,300 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$757,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 911,855 shares in the company, valued at C$7,322,195.65. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Patrick William George Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 28th, Patrick William George Miles sold 200 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$1,600.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.21. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$8.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of -0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kelt Exploration last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.14 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 13.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEL shares. TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets.

