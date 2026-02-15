Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $66.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $96.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $59.78 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $197.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $254,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,344.08. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

