Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $235.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $285.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $322.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

Humana stock opened at $183.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. Humana has a 52 week low of $169.61 and a 52 week high of $315.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,261,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,652,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106,030 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,352,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,562,000 after buying an additional 597,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Humana by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,462,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,877,000 after acquiring an additional 97,211 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Humana by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,151,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: CenterWell (Humana's healthcare services unit) closed the acquisition of MaxHealth, adding a sizable Florida primary‑care network (~82 owned/affiliated clinics and >80,000 patients in value‑based programs) which expands Humana's senior-focused, value‑based primary care footprint and accelerates revenue and membership growth in higher-value care.

Positive Sentiment: Management signals more primary‑care deals may be coming (CEO remarks and media reports about a potential ~$1B strategic push), reinforcing the company's strategy to grow value‑based care capacity — a long‑term growth catalyst if Humana can scale clinics and convert MA members to higher‑margin care.

Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target (from $310 to $235) but kept a Buy rating, reflecting disagreement among analysts on Humana's growth vs. margin tradeoff — some firms still see upside despite lower near‑term earnings visibility.

Negative Sentiment: Several major analysts materially lowered price targets and trimmed estimates (TD Cowen to $173 Hold; JPMorgan to $180 Neutral; Evercore, Cantor, Leerink also cut targets), reflecting concern that Medicare Advantage cost pressures, lower quality (STAR) ratings, and a cautious 2026 earnings guide will weigh on near‑term profitability.

Negative Sentiment: Humana reported a fourth‑quarter loss and issued a cautious 2026 outlook (management flagged sharply lower near‑term earnings as Medicare Advantage membership surges but margins remain under pressure), which prompted analysts to slash forecasts and is the primary fundamental reason for downward pressure on the stock.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

