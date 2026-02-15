iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.81 and last traded at $117.6950, with a volume of 17627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.77.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 2.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 88.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 938,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,118,000 after acquiring an additional 439,316 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,467,000. Sherman Porfolios LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $25,699,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $18,800,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $13,327,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market. Its components primarily include utilities companies. BlackRock Fund Advisors acts as an investment adviser of the Fund.

