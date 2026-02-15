iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF $KSA Stock Position Decreased by Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.

Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,719 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KSA opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $657.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.46. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $42.55.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

