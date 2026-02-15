iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV is ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $29,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,455.4% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,438,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,402,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,422 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,039,000 after buying an additional 653,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,130,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after buying an additional 432,247 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.5515 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

