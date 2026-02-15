ING Groep NV Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore restated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.58.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of KMB opened at $109.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.26 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.35%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

