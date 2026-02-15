ING Groep NV Sells 10,006 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 433,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 548,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $6,099,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $3,491,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $1,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.