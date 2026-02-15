ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 9,700 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9,075.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $99.00 target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.68 and a 12 month high of $132.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

