ING Groep NV Acquires New Shares in MGM Resorts International $MGM

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 85.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho set a $62.00 price target on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.96. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 1,098,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,884,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,822,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,351,305. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

