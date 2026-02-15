ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 39,176,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 42,119,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBRX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.16.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 151,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,094,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,091,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,259,548.80. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,912. Insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,497,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,849 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 849.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

