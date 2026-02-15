Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 902 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Dillard’s worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 756.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,919,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.33.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $644.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.24 and a 12 month high of $741.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $650.29 and a 200-day moving average of $606.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.88. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc (NYSE:DDS), headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard’s equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.