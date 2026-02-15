Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lennar by 6.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 5.2% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price target on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $106.38.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $122.33 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average of $121.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

