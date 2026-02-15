Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,880 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 394.8% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.17.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 4.4%

CRWD opened at $429.64 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.32. The firm has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.98, a PEG ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. NordVPN Selects CrowdStrike

Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. Positive Sentiment: Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum. CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice

Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story. This CrowdStrike Analyst Turns Bullish

Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Options activity indicates bullish positioning — “Smart money” options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term. Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRWD Options

Options activity indicates bullish positioning — “Smart money” options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a “buy” rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside). Rosenblatt Adjusts CrowdStrike Price Target

Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a “buy” rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside). Neutral Sentiment: Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it’s cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news. The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it’s cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears to be reporting zero shares (likely bad/missing data) and shows no meaningful days-to-cover — not a reliable signal for current positioning.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

