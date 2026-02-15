iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iBio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners upgraded iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded iBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

iBio Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIO opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15.

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever.

