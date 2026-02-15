HighTower Advisors LLC Has $209.88 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $209,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $652.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.43 and a 200-day moving average of $494.21. The stock has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $656.34.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $654.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

