Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Hexcel from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $89.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

