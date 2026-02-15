Herald Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in ACCESS Newswire Inc. $ACCS

Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCESS Newswire in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. ACCESS Newswire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ACCESS Newswire ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. ACCESS Newswire had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCESS Newswire Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

