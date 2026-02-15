Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,577 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 22.4% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 79,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 166.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 1,220.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

