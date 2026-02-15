Head to Head Review: Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) versus Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC)

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) and Productivt Tech (OTCMKTS:PRAC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Ferguson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Productivt Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ferguson and Productivt Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferguson 0 6 11 2 2.79 Productivt Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Ferguson currently has a consensus target price of $253.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.19%. Given Ferguson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ferguson is more favorable than Productivt Tech.

This table compares Ferguson and Productivt Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferguson 6.28% 35.73% 11.82% Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ferguson has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Productivt Tech has a beta of 630.35, indicating that its share price is 62,935% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ferguson pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Productivt Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 644.4%. Ferguson pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferguson and Productivt Tech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferguson $30.76 billion 1.66 $1.86 billion $9.90 26.40 Productivt Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Productivt Tech.

Summary

Ferguson beats Productivt Tech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers. It also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial, and infrastructure contractors, as well as supplies pipe, valves, and fittings solutions to industrial customers. In addition, it offers customized solutions, such as virtual design, fabrication, valve actuation, pre-assembly, kitting, installation, and project management services, as well as after-sales support that comprises warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns and maintenance, and repair and operations support. The company sells its products through a network of distribution centers, branches, counter service and specialist sales associates, showroom consultants, and e-commerce channels. Ferguson Enterprises Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

About Productivt Tech

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

