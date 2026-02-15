Head to Head Contrast: MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK) vs. Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and MDWerks (OTCMKTS:MDWK – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Just Eat Takeaway.com and MDWerks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 2 0 0 2.00 MDWerks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and MDWerks”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $3.86 billion 1.19 -$1.78 billion N/A N/A MDWerks $2.36 million 17.86 -$1.62 million ($0.03) -6.00

MDWerks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Risk and Volatility

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDWerks has a beta of 17.27, meaning that its stock price is 1,627% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and MDWerks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A MDWerks -179.07% -308.26% -88.71%

Summary

Just Eat Takeaway.com beats MDWerks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About MDWerks

MDWerks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides energy waving technologies in the United States. The company offers green and radio wave technologies. It also produces and sells alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and vodka. In addition, the company develops radio frequency applications. It serves structural engineering, food and beverage, alcoholic beverages, manufacturing, and adhesives industries. MDWerks, Inc. is based in Green Cove Springs, Florida.

