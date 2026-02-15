Hardy Reed LLC Invests $1.29 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,070,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,113,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $229.54 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $243.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.84 and a 200 day moving average of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.50 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.