Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 86,901 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.95 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,538,550. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $1,900,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,044,943.60. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 337,002 shares of company stock worth $11,445,938 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

