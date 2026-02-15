Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,280 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 2,431 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.1%

GREEL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.99. 4,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated energy and digital asset company that combines natural gas–fired power generation with in-house bitcoin mining operations. The company owns and operates a baseload power plant in Dresden, New York, where it supplies electricity to the NYISO wholesale market and dedicates excess capacity to support its bitcoin mining facilities. By leveraging on-site generation, Greenidge aims to optimize costs, improve operational efficiency and reduce exposure to external power price volatility.

Originally established through the acquisition and repurposing of a former coal-fired plant, Greenidge has transitioned to a cleaner, natural gas–fueled operation since 2017.

