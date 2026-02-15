GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases 43,168 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,644,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,670,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 956,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,542,000 after acquiring an additional 884,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 792,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,883,000 after purchasing an additional 721,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $121.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $17,204,043.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $26,499,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713.30. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

