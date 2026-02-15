GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases 43,168 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,644,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,670,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 956,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,542,000 after acquiring an additional 884,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 792,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,883,000 after purchasing an additional 721,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb Stock Performance
NASDAQ ABNB opened at $121.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $17,204,043.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 232,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $26,499,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713.30. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,027,422 shares of company stock worth $127,060,208. 27.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Airbnb News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and stronger-than-expected Q1 revenue outlook driven by premium bookings and accelerating bookings/GBV — the topline and guidance are the main bullish catalysts supporting the rally. Airbnb forecasts revenue above estimates (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: AI adoption: Airbnb says about one-third of U.S. & Canada customer support is now handled by its custom AI agent, with plans to scale globally — signals potential structural cost savings and better service scale over time. Airbnb AI handles one-third of support (TechCrunch)
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter: EPS missed consensus ($0.56 vs. $0.66) even as revenue rose ~13% Y/Y — positive demand trends but margin/investment-driven profit pressure creates a binary outcome depending on execution. Q4 earnings miss, revenues rise (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions remain mixed — some price-target trims but continued buy/support from select firms; consensus still around a Hold with varied upside estimates, so analyst flow may moderate near-term momentum. Analyst notes and price target moves (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears anomalous (0 shares / NaN changes) — likely a data/reporting error rather than a genuine change in short positioning, so limited informational value for trading.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/co‑founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.0M at ~$121.15) — repeated insider sales can weigh on near-term sentiment even if for diversification. Joseph Gebbia insider sale (SEC filing)
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional rebalancing: ARK (Cathie Wood) reduced Airbnb exposure in recent days, a visible high-profile sale that can amplify negative headlines even if not fundamental. ARK reduces Airbnb position (Blockonomi)
Airbnb Profile
Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.
Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.
