GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,374 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 58.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.54.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $112.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

