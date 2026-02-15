GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 25,374 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 58.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6%
ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $112.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.32.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.
Key Headlines Impacting ConocoPhillips
Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips approved a $1.8 billion PPF subsea gas development in the Greater Ekofisk area — plan targets ~11 wells, 4 subsea templates and first gas by Q4 2028, supporting long‑dated production growth and infrastructure value. ConocoPhillips Greenlights Subsea Gas Development, Approves $1.8 Billion Project
- Positive Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and partners presented plans to invest roughly NOK 20 billion (~$2.1B) to restart production on three Greater Ekofisk fields by end‑2028 — a larger consortium investment signal that lowers execution risk and increases near‑term production visibility. ConocoPhillips and partners to invest $2 bln in Greater Ekofisk gas, condensate
- Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and partners formally submitted development plans for the Greater Ekofisk gas fields (reports vary ~$1.8B–$2.0B), providing regulatory clarity but still subject to approvals and timeline risk. ConocoPhillips submits development plans for Greater Ekofisk Area gas fields
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry press and investment sites are highlighting COP as a trending/closely watched stock and comparing peer moves (e.g., Chevron’s strong 2026 performance), which may drive short‑term flows but are not company‑specific catalysts. ConocoPhillips (COP) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: ConocoPhillips and other U.S. oil companies are in talks with Venezuela’s acting president about recouping past nationalization losses — potential long‑term upside if settlements occur, but timing and recovery size are uncertain. Oil Companies in ‘Active’ Talks Over Recouping Venezuela Losses
- Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ConocoPhillips (FY2026 to $2.65, FY2027 to $4.65), reflecting weaker near‑term earnings expectations; analyst downgrades can pressure sentiment and cap multiple expansion. Scotiabank lowers FY2026/FY2027 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Profile
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.
The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.