GenTrust LLC Takes $750,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.17.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,490,496.05. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,091. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE JLL opened at $288.71 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $363.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Featured Articles

