Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $38,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $603,941.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,185.44. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,906. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

