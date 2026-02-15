FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,705 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 99.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.
FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance
FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.
FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend
FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index. RDVI was launched on Oct 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.