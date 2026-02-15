FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,705 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 99.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. This is a boost from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index. RDVI was launched on Oct 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

