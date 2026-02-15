ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $26.27 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.6% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

