Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

FLUX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flux Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLUX

Flux Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.55. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flux Power by 4.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 125,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter worth $72,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Flux Power

Here are the key news stories impacting Flux Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and improved profitability: FLUX reported $0.04 EPS, beating consensus (loss) estimates and representing a move to profitability driven by cost reductions. This was highlighted as a milestone in the quarter. Zacks: Q2 Earnings Beat

EPS beat and improved profitability: FLUX reported $0.04 EPS, beating consensus (loss) estimates and representing a move to profitability driven by cost reductions. This was highlighted as a milestone in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: One-time items supported the quarter: management disclosed a sizeable non‑recurring reversal of accrued bonuses that materially helped net income — good for near-term EPS but not a recurring earnings driver. Seeking Alpha: Analysis

One-time items supported the quarter: management disclosed a sizeable non‑recurring reversal of accrued bonuses that materially helped net income — good for near-term EPS but not a recurring earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations: Q2 revenue was $14.12M versus consensus ~$15.55M, indicating softer top-line demand even as margins improved. Investors should note the revenue/margin mix. MarketBeat: Q2 Results

Revenue missed expectations: Q2 revenue was $14.12M versus consensus ~$15.55M, indicating softer top-line demand even as margins improved. Investors should note the revenue/margin mix. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — details on strategy and cost actions: read management commentary for specifics on product focus and cash management. MSN: Call Transcript

Earnings call transcript available — details on strategy and cost actions: read management commentary for specifics on product focus and cash management. Negative Sentiment: Major customer capital freeze — near-term revenue risk: management signaled that a large customer has imposed a capital freeze, which will lower near-term orders and weighs on the revenue outlook. This is a key driver of the stock decline. Seeking Alpha: Customer Capital Freeze

Major customer capital freeze — near-term revenue risk: management signaled that a large customer has imposed a capital freeze, which will lower near-term orders and weighs on the revenue outlook. This is a key driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Operational cash pressure and covenant risk: analysts flagged unfavorable working‑capital movements, large cash outflows, declining backlog to all‑time lows and an increased risk of breaching debt covenants — a material liquidity risk to monitor. Seeking Alpha: Sell Thesis

About Flux Power

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems tailored for industrial and material-handling applications. The company develops modular battery packs, battery management systems and related charging solutions that deliver high performance, extended runtimes and rapid recharge cycles. Flux Power’s technology is engineered to withstand the demanding environments of warehouses, manufacturing facilities, airports and port terminals, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Among its core offerings, Flux Power provides plug-and-play lithium-ion battery packs, battery management electronics and telematics software that enable real-time monitoring of state of charge, health metrics and energy usage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.